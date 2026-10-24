Sridhar Vembu says AI is a bubble, Zoho favors research
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu isn't buying into the current AI frenzy. He's calling it a bubble and says Zoho won't pour money into big infrastructure just yet.
Instead, his focus is on solid research over flashy spending, echoing venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya's concerns that too many AI startups are burning through investor cash without real profits.
Zoho holds off data center spending
Vembu has doubled down on Zoho's commitment to building smarter AI, but he's holding off on expensive investments like massive data centers for now.
With high costs and only a few venture-capital-backed companies dominating the space, he'd rather strengthen Zoho's tech through careful research than risk getting swept up in an unstable market.