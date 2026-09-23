Sridhar Vembu urges India to back homegrown AI research
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu thinks India shouldn't just follow the US or China when it comes to artificial intelligence.
He's encouraging the country to invest in its own research and development, suggesting $100 million to $200 million could go a long way, without splurging on super-expensive, cutting-edge AI models.
Zoho cofounder warns AI erodes skills
Vembu is a bit worried that relying too much on AI might make junior engineers lose essential skills.
He pointed out that a study shows people can get work done faster with AI, but they don't always learn the basics as well.
His advice? Let young engineers (and even students) build up their core skills before leaning too heavily on AI tools.
As he puts it, AI will create jobs, but we have to ensure that we don't lose critical skills.