Sridhar Vembu urges India to back homegrown AI research

Vembu is a bit worried that relying too much on AI might make junior engineers lose essential skills.

He pointed out that a study shows people can get work done faster with AI, but they don't always learn the basics as well.

His advice? Let young engineers (and even students) build up their core skills before leaning too heavily on AI tools.

As he puts it, AI will create jobs, but we have to ensure that we don't lose critical skills.