Sridhar Vembu urges India to chart its own AI path
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu isn't buying into the panic about AI taking over jobs.
In an interview with PTI on Wednesday, he encouraged India to chart its own path in AI, steering clear of U.S.-China tech drama, and called for more investment in basic research and development across industries.
Zoho may limit AI access
Vembu worries that relying too much on AI could weaken core skills, especially among younger engineers.
To help them build a strong foundation, Zoho may limit their access to AI tools at first.
Still, he's optimistic: "I am worried about the number of software engineering jobs, but at the same time I am optimistic that other categories of work will expand to absorb us."
He also believes that as AI evolves, so will the rules to keep it in check, just like what happened with cars and road safety.