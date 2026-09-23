Sridhar Vembu urges India to chart its own AI path

Vembu worries that relying too much on AI could weaken core skills, especially among younger engineers.

To help them build a strong foundation, Zoho may limit their access to AI tools at first.

Still, he's optimistic: "I am worried about the number of software engineering jobs, but at the same time I am optimistic that other categories of work will expand to absorb us."

He also believes that as AI evolves, so will the rules to keep it in check, just like what happened with cars and road safety.