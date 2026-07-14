Sridhar Vembu urges pattarai workshops to boost Indian innovation
Business
Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho, thinks India's old-school pattarai workshops could be the secret to real innovation.
Inspired by his visit to legendary Japanese motor designer Morihiro Saito's tiny workshop, where Saito still creates cutting-edge electric motors at 80-plus, Vembu called it an "industrial pilgrimage" and shared how hands-on spaces can spark big ideas.
Sridhar Vembu proposes Indian village workshops
Vembu pointed out that Japan's success comes from generations of skilled craftsmen like Saito, who keep experimenting and learning throughout their lives.
He suggests India should set up village workshops for practical learning and making things, saying this kind of grassroots craftsmanship is key to building a strong industrial future.