Sridhar Vembu warns of global automation and AI job crunch

Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about a global job crunch, thanks to automation and AI.

He points to China's rising youth unemployment, even with all its tech progress, as a sign that the old "Study hard. Get a good job. Become richer than your parents. That deal is breaking." path isn't working like it used to.

Vembu thinks this should be a wake-up call for leaders everywhere, including in India.