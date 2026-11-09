Sridhar Vembu warns of global automation and AI job crunch
Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about a global job crunch, thanks to automation and AI.
He points to China's rising youth unemployment, even with all its tech progress, as a sign that the old "Study hard. Get a good job. Become richer than your parents. That deal is breaking." path isn't working like it used to.
Vembu thinks this should be a wake-up call for leaders everywhere, including in India.
Advocates entrepreneurship amid China youth unemployment
Vembu highlights that 18% of young people in China (ages 16 to 24) are unemployed, and most have college degrees, showing there's a real disconnect between education and available jobs.
His advice? It's time for more people to try entrepreneurship or self-employment instead of only chasing traditional jobs.
He believes small businesses once fueled prosperity, and going back to those roots could help fix today's tech-driven job challenges.