Srikanth Velamakanni sees Indian IT services recovery in 12-18 months
Good news for anyone eyeing tech careers: Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive of Fractal, believes the Indian IT services sector will see a meaningful pickup roughly 12 to 18 months out.
This comes after Accenture's recent outlook shook up IT stocks, but Velamakanni is confident that the industry's long-term prospects are solid, even if things feel uncertain right now.
Srikanth Velamakanni: slow growth, AI-driven demand
Velamakanni points out that as businesses rely more on tech and AI, demand for IT services isn't going anywhere.
He expects slow growth this year but sees recovery ahead as global issues settle down.
With tech spending rising much faster than overall economic growth, especially around AI infrastructure, he says companies need to keep innovating to stand out and stay competitive.