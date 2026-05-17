SriLankan Airlines accuses Indian employees of ₹22M fraud
What's the story
SriLankan Airlines has accused a group of its Indian employees in Chennai's finance department of embezzling ₹22 million. The airline claims the fraud was committed by tampering with invoices, payment details, and signatures. The company has reported the matter to Indian law enforcement agencies, and investigations are underway to recover the misappropriated funds.
Allegations
Fraudulent activities detailed by airline
In its official statement, SriLankan Airlines detailed the fraudulent activities allegedly committed by its Indian employees. The airline said these employees are accused of misappropriating a total of ₹22 million over time. This was done by fraudulently altering invoices, payment details, and signatures. However, the airline did not specify how long this embezzlement had been going on for.
Recovery efforts
Recovery of misappropriated funds sought
SriLankan Airlines has sought the recovery of the misappropriated funds from its Indian employees. The airline has contacted Indian law enforcement agencies, and investigations are currently underway. The company hopes to recover the lost money through these legal proceedings. Along with this incident, a separate case of an erroneous payment to a UAE-based service provider due to a compromised email account was also mentioned by the airline.