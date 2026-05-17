SriLankan Airlines says Chennai finance staff accused of misusing ₹2.2cr
Business
SriLankan Airlines just revealed that some finance team members in its Chennai office are accused of misusing ₹2.2 crore by messing with invoices and payment records.
The airline hasn't said how long this went on, but Indian law enforcement has been contacted, and investigations are ongoing to recover the loss.
SriLankan Airlines reports UAE payment error
On top of that, SriLankan Airlines reported a separate payment mistake in the United Arab Emirates, apparently caused by a hacked email.
The Chennai matter is being officially investigated as the airline teams up with authorities to sort things out.