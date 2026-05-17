SriLankan Airlines says Chennai finance staff accused of misusing ₹2.2cr Business May 17, 2026

SriLankan Airlines just revealed that some finance team members in its Chennai office are accused of misusing ₹2.2 crore by messing with invoices and payment records.

The airline hasn't said how long this went on, but Indian law enforcement has been contacted, and investigations are ongoing to recover the loss.