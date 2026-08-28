Srinivas Rao Ravuri: Mid-cap IT firms could benefit from AI
AI is shaking things up for Indian IT companies, and mid-cap firms might be the real winners here.
According to Srinivas Rao Ravuri, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Life Insurance, big IT players currently get just 3% to 6% of their revenue from AI, but midsized companies could see bigger gains because they're quicker to adapt and innovate.
Mid-cap firms support secure AI integration
Ravuri explains that adopting AI isn't just about new tech: it's about fitting it into existing systems while handling security and data checks.
Mid-cap companies are more flexible and can help businesses make this transition smoothly.
While there are challenges like helping integrate AI with existing enterprise systems, while also addressing security and data verification, those who invest in AI now could see major growth ahead.