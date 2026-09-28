SRIT India launches IPO priced ₹123-₹130 to raise ₹218.40cr
SRIT India, known for its digital solutions and automation through custom application development and integration services, is launching its IPO this week with shares priced between ₹123 and ₹130.
The offer opens on September 28 and closes on September 30, aiming to raise ₹218.40 crore by issuing 1.68 crore new shares.
SRIT India IPO minimum application ₹14,950
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum amount needed is ₹14,950 at the top end. The IPO is already creating buzz: its gray market premium sits above 25%, hinting at strong demand.
Before opening to everyone, SRIT India brought in ₹65.52 crore from nine anchor investors (including Taurus Mutual Fund).
Allotment results come out October 1, and the stock is proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE on a tentative listing date of October 6.