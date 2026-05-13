SRV and Ajay Mahajan launch ₹150cr B2B agentic AI fund
Silicon Road Ventures (SRV), a U.S.-based venture capital firm, has joined hands with Ajay Mahajan (former Bank of America India managing director) to launch a ₹150 crore investment fund.
The fund received category-II registration from SEBI and aims to back early-stage startups building Agentic AI for B2B commerce.
Mahajan shared that they're looking at areas like multi-channel commerce, supply chain, fintech, consumer insights, and retail operations.
Sid Mukherjee founded SRV in 2019
SRV was founded in Atlanta by Sid Mukherjee in 2019 and has already invested in over 30 startups.
Mukherjee also set up a student-focused fund with BITS Pilani and Kennesaw State University to help student founders without taking equity.
Before SRV, he was co-founder and CEO of Software Paradigms International, which Cognizant acquired in 2018.