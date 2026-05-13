SRV and Ajay Mahajan launch ₹150cr B2B agentic AI fund

Sid Mukherjee founded SRV in 2019

SRV was founded in Atlanta by Sid Mukherjee in 2019 and has already invested in over 30 startups.

Mukherjee also set up a student-focused fund with BITS Pilani and Kennesaw State University to help student founders without taking equity.

Before SRV, he was co-founder and CEO of Software Paradigms International, which Cognizant acquired in 2018.