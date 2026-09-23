SS Retail 47% jump, Jindal Supreme 29% rise pre open
Business
Big day for IPOs: SS Retail and Jindal Supreme (India) both made a splash as their shares indicated way above their issue prices in the pre-open session on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
SS Retail jumped around 47.17% to ₹624, with its IPO getting snapped up 103 times over.
Jindal Supreme wasn't far behind, indicating around 29.03% higher at ₹120 and seeing an incredible 180.23-times subscription.
Hero Motors IPO subscribed 6.64 times
Meanwhile, Hero Motors didn't get the same love. Its shares were indicating a price of ₹82 in the pre-open session, compared with the IPO's upper price band of ₹84, and its IPO only got subscribed 6.64 times.
Compared to the buzz around the other two, investor interest here was pretty muted.