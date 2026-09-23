SS Retail 47% jump, Jindal Supreme 29% rise pre open

Big day for IPOs: SS Retail and Jindal Supreme (India) both made a splash as their shares indicated way above their issue prices in the pre-open session on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

SS Retail jumped around 47.17% to ₹624, with its IPO getting snapped up 103 times over.

Jindal Supreme wasn't far behind, indicating around 29.03% higher at ₹120 and seeing an incredible 180.23-times subscription.