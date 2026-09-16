SS Retail launches ₹500Cr IPO gray market signals 31% gains
SS Retail, a big name in electronics stores in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, just launched its IPO, open now and closing Friday, September 18, 2026.
There's already a lot of buzz, with the gray market hinting at possible 31% gains.
The IPO is worth ₹500 crore, comprising a ₹360 crore fresh issue and a ₹140 crore OFS.
SS Retail shares priced ₹403-₹424 each
Shares are priced between ₹403 to ₹424 each, and the money raised will help open new stores and keep things running smoothly.
SS Retail's been on a roll lately: total income jumped 47% from ₹1,600 crore in FY25 to ₹2,353 crore in FY26, and profits climbed 49%.
Since starting in 2016, they've grown to 536 stores and acquired a 51.04% stake in Olineo Nexus during FY2026.
If you're interested in tracking it, the tentative listing date is September 23, 2026.