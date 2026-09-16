SS Retail launches ₹500Cr IPO gray market signals 31% gains

SS Retail, a big name in electronics stores in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat, just launched its IPO, open now and closing Friday, September 18, 2026.

There's already a lot of buzz, with the gray market hinting at possible 31% gains.

The IPO is worth ₹500 crore, comprising a ₹360 crore fresh issue and a ₹140 crore OFS.