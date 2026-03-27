Stable Money raises $15 million, hits $275 million valuation

Backed by notable investors, including Accel and Blume Ventures

Launched in 2022 by Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy, Stable Money has already teamed up with 13 banks and is licensed for online bond sales.

Last year, they pulled in ₹112 crore in revenue but also saw a ₹45 crore net loss.

With $65 million raised so far, they're aiming to roll out more financial products and grab a bigger slice of the investment market.