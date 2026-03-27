Stable Money raises $15 million, hits $275 million valuation
Business
Stable Money, a Bengaluru startup making fixed deposits and bonds easier to invest in, is looking to close a $15 million funding round.
The round was led by Fundamentum (founded by Nandan Nilekani), with support from Peak XV Partners, Z47, and RTP Global.
This brings the company's valuation up to $275 million, a big leap for a young fintech.
Backed by notable investors, including Accel and Blume Ventures
Launched in 2022 by Saurabh Jain and Harish Reddy, Stable Money has already teamed up with 13 banks and is licensed for online bond sales.
Last year, they pulled in ₹112 crore in revenue but also saw a ₹45 crore net loss.
With $65 million raised so far, they're aiming to roll out more financial products and grab a bigger slice of the investment market.