Staffing firm Xpheno: Indian IT majors 92,000 exits intake 68,000

India's biggest IT companies, like TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree, have collectively recorded 92,000 exits over the past year, according to staffing firm Xpheno.

For most of the last six months, more people have been leaving than joining these companies in the IT and engineering functions, which has led to overall intake over the 12 months falling by 24,422 to 68,000.