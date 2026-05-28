Standard Chartered CEO Winters apologizes for 'lower-value human capital' remark

Winters posts LinkedIn apology pledging reskilling

Winters posted on LinkedIn, saying he regrets his wording and wants to focus on helping affected staff reskill or shift into new roles.

He stressed that this isn't just about saving money: it's about keeping up with tech changes.

Staff will get clear notice and support, especially as more than 15% of support jobs could be impacted by 2030 across regions like India, China, and Singapore.