Standard Chartered India pivots to wealth management, Saurabh Jain leaving
Business
Standard Chartered India is shaking up its top team as it pivots away from regular retail banking to focus more on wealth management and small business clients.
Saurabh Jain, who led the bank's wealth and affluent client strategies (and played a big role in its GIFT City plans), is leaving this week to become chief business officer at Bandhan AMC starting August 3, 2026.
Standard Chartered sold loans and cards
All these changes tie into Standard Chartered selling off its personal loans to Kotak Mahindra Bank in 2024 and part of its credit card business to Federal Bank in 2026, aiming to tap into India's growing pool of wealthy clients.