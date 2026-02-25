Standard Chartered India posts 15% profit boost for 2025
Business
Standard Chartered India just posted a 15% profit boost for 2025, hitting $542 million—even though their income dipped a bit.
The secret? They trimmed costs by 5% and slashed total provisions (including credit provisions) by 59%.
India moves ahead of China as 4th-biggest profit maker
India is now the fourth-biggest profit maker for Standard Chartered worldwide, moving ahead of China (where profits actually dropped).
Globally, the bank's pre-tax profit grew 16%, helped by a one-time $238 million gain from selling Solv India.
Bank announces $1.5 billion buyback, hikes dividends by 65%
The bank is rewarding investors with a $1.5 billion buyback and has hiked dividends by 65%.
Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) and earnings per share are also way up—signs that Standard Chartered is betting big on growth and keeping its shareholders happy.