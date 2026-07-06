Standard Chartered trims India branches to 80, keeps RBI licenses

Standard Chartered plans 30 priority centers

Looking ahead, the bank wants to boost its priority banking centers from 20 to 30 by the end of 2026 and is putting more effort into digital services and relationship managers.

It has also sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank and agreed to transfer most credit cards to Federal Bank.

While other foreign banks like Citi and Deutsche are scaling back in India, HSBC is actually expanding, so the landscape is definitely changing for global banks here.