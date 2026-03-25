Stanford startup raises $4 million to build solar panels for space Business Mar 25, 2026

Stanford alums Koosha Nazif and Alex Shearer just raised $4 million for their startup, Arinna, to build next-generation solar panels designed for space.

Backed by investors like SpaceCadet Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Foundation, they're using their Ph.D. research to create ultrathin panels that will get their first real test in orbit later this year.

If all goes well, they aim to have a megawatt-scale production facility in place by 2028.