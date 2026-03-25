Stanford startup raises $4 million to build solar panels for space
Stanford alums Koosha Nazif and Alex Shearer just raised $4 million for their startup, Arinna, to build next-generation solar panels designed for space.
Backed by investors like SpaceCadet Ventures and Breakthrough Energy Foundation, they're using their Ph.D. research to create ultrathin panels that will get their first real test in orbit later this year.
If all goes well, they aim to have a megawatt-scale production facility in place by 2028.
Arinna's new panels use special materials called TMDs
Arinna's new panels use special materials called TMDs, making them super flexible and durable, plus they're 32% more efficient than the usual options.
Unlike older designs, these don't need pricey protective covers and are built to last up to 15 years in space.
If the tests succeed, this could be a big step forward for powering future satellites.