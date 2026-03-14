Star Health to use AI for faster claim approvals Business Mar 14, 2026

Star Health and Allied Insurance is aiming big: they want artificial intelligence to handle over 50% of their cashless insurance claims in the next two years (up from 20% now).

That's out of about 5,800 claims they deal with every day.

Most of these are already cashless, and even with the high numbers, they're sticking to approval deadlines.