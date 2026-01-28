Starbucks beats revenue estimates; stock surges 9.6%
Starbucks just wrapped up a surprisingly strong Q4 2025, pulling in $9.92 billion in revenue—beating Wall Street's expectations and sending its stock up nearly 10%.
Global store sales jumped 4%, almost twice what analysts predicted, though profits per share came in a bit lower than hoped.
North America sales finally bounce back
Starbucks saw real sales growth in North America, marking a clear rebound after a prolonged slowdown, with more people actually coming into stores (not just paying higher prices).
Fans are especially loving espresso drinks and cold-foam add-ons right now.
Growth comes with some challenges
Even with all the good news, Starbucks's profit margins took a hit thanks to rising coffee costs, tariffs, and higher spending on staff.
In China, things are looking up with a big jump in sales growth.
The company is also closing underperforming stores and giving many locations a fresh update by the end of the fiscal year.