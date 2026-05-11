Starbucks cutting 61 tech jobs at Seattle HQ in June
Business
Starbucks is letting go of 61 corporate tech employees at its Seattle headquarters, starting in June.
The company says these layoffs are part of a bigger push to streamline how it works and make the Starbucks experience better for customers, not because roles are moving to Nashville.
Starbucks cuts about 1,100 corporate jobs
This move is just one piece of Starbucks's ongoing transformation plan under CEO Brian Niccol.
It closed some underperforming stores and cut about 1,100 other corporate jobs.
Even with these changes, Starbucks recently reported stronger-than-expected earnings and says it's sticking with its plan to keep improving how things run, and how your coffee run feels.