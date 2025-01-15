Starbucks India won't stop you from using restroom without purchase
What's the story
Starbucks India has confirmed that it will not restrict restroom use or facility access without a purchase.
The decision comes after the coffeehouse chain's recent policy change in North America, where customers are now required to make a purchase before using amenities.
The new rule will come into effect there on January 27, and is aimed at boosting declining sales.
Limitation
Policy change limited to US and Canada
A spokesperson for Starbucks's global operations clarified that the new policy, dubbed the "Coffeehouse Code of Conduct," will only apply to company-owned shops in the US and Canada.
They added, "There is no plan to implement similar changes in other parts of the world at this time."
This clarification means that Starbucks India, which is a joint venture between Starbucks Corporation and Tata Consumer Products, won't be affected by the changes.
Business strategy
Starbucks India's expansion plans amid declining footfall
Despite being India's largest coffee chain with 450+ outlets, Starbucks is rethinking its expansion strategy amid declining customer footfall.
Tata Consumer CEO Sunil D'Souza had revealed last year that the decline was due to Indian consumers curtailing discretionary spending amid persistent inflation.
He had said, "Traffic is the issue, ticket size is not because once the consumer enters, we do see spending happening."
Customer focus
Commitment to customer experience
Starbucks has reiterated its commitment to make sure that all visitors feel welcome and comfortable.
The company said, "Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit."
The move is part of wider changes to improve the cafe experience.