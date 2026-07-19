Starbucks Korea forms 1st labor union after 'Tank day' outrage
Starbucks Korea workers have just launched their first-ever labor union, following public outrage over a "Tank Day" cup giveaway that landed on the anniversary of the Gwangju Uprising, a sensitive date in South Korea's history.
Many felt the promotion was tone-deaf, sparking bigger conversations about how employees are treated.
Starbucks Korea union seeks better conditions
The new union says its main goal is to protect workers' rights and push for better working conditions, calling out management for ignoring repeated requests for fair treatment and piling on stressful promotions.
Starbucks Korea says it will cooperate with the union as required by law but hasn't shared how many staff have joined.
This marks a big shift for Starbucks Korea, which has never had a union since opening in 1999.