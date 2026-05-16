Starbucks opening 1st India corporate tech office to save $2B Business May 16, 2026

Starbucks is setting up its first-ever corporate tech office in India for fiscal year 2027, starting in October 2026, aiming to save $2 billion by bringing more tech jobs in-house instead of outsourcing.

CTO Anand Varadarajan said the site will be picked later this year, and hiring will kick off soon after.