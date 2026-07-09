Starbucks reportedly builds AI as IBM Salesforce ServiceNow shares fall

Starbucks swapping 3rd-party tools for AI

By swapping out third-party tools for custom AI, Starbucks aims to speed up development and cut spending, even reviewing contracts to save an extra $10 million this year.

AI-assisted coding played an important role, and AI is making it much easier and faster.

Investors are a bit nervous, though, if Starbucks can do this, other companies might follow, which could mean less business for traditional software giants down the road.