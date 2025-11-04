Next Article
Starbucks sells majority stake in China business for $4 billion
Business
Starbucks is shaking things up by selling a majority stake in its China business to Boyu Capital for $4 billion.
This big move, led by new CEO Brian Niccol, is all about finding the right local partner as competition heats up in China.
US brands are rethinking their strategies in China
Starbucks isn't alone—lots of US brands like McDonald's, Uber, and Amazon have been rethinking their strategies in China over the past decade.
With market dynamics changing fast, more American companies are teaming up with local partners or pulling back to stay ahead.