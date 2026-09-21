Starbucks to set up 1st corporate tech hub outside US
What's the story
Starbucks Corporation, a global coffee retail giant, is all set to establish a Global Capability Center (GCC) in Tamil Nadu. This would be the coffee giant's first corporate technology hub outside the US. The announcement is expected to be made today by the state government. The new GCC will create as many as 800 high-value jobs with an attractive median salary of ₹35 lakh per annum.
Strategic location
Starbucks GCC to utilize Tamil Nadu's newly launched corridor program
The Starbucks GCC will make use of Tamil Nadu's newly launched corridor program.
This initiative specifically directs high-impact global hubs toward tech-centric locations in Chennai, including OMR/Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Mount-Poonamallee High Road, and Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road.
The plan also includes decentralized regional nodes for further expansion.
Business benefits
Tamil Nadu offers major payroll subsidies for high-paying roles
Under its operational Special Scheme to Promote GCCs (2024-2027), Tamil Nadu offers major payroll subsidies for high-paying roles over a three-year period.
The subsidy is 30% in the first year, 20% in the second year, and 10% in the third year.
This scheme is aimed at attracting top-tier global companies such as Forbes Global 2000 or Fortune 1000 entities to set up their operations in the state.