Starbucks to set up 1st corporate tech hub outside US

Under its operational Special Scheme to Promote GCCs (2024-2027), Tamil Nadu offers major payroll subsidies for high-paying roles over a three-year period.

The subsidy is 30% in the first year, 20% in the second year, and 10% in the third year.

This scheme is aimed at attracting top-tier global companies such as Forbes Global 2000 or Fortune 1000 entities to set up their operations in the state.