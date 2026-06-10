Starlink's launch in India has not been put on hold
What's the story
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet service, has responded to reports of its India launch being delayed due to security concerns over the Iran conflict. Lauren Dreyer, VP of Business Operations at Starlink, called the reports "misleading" and said they were in "active and productive discussions" with the Indian government about their planned launch.
Assurance
We are committed to meeting all regulatory requirements: Dreyer
Dreyer assured that Starlink is committed to meeting all regulatory and compliance requirements in a "transparent and responsible manner." She said the company has developed a "bespoke deployment model" that aligns with India's technology, regulatory, and security requirements. This comes after Bloomberg reported yesterday that final clearances for Starlink's launch had not been granted by security agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Security issues
Concerns over Starlink's use during US-Iran conflict
The Bloomberg report cited concerns that Starlink terminals were used in the US-Iran war, even though the service wasn't officially licensed in Iran. This has raised fears within the Indian government about its ability to regulate a US-based internet operator during geopolitical tensions. Despite these concerns, Starlink had secured the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license in India last year and is already building infrastructure for its services.
Expansion plans
Musk's vision for Starlink in India
Musk had previously expressed his desire to expand Starlink into India, saying, "We'd love to be operating in India. That would be great." He also highlighted the potential of Starlink to improve connectivity in rural areas where existing telecom infrastructure is inefficient and costly. This was before the recent security concerns over its operations amid geopolitical tensions.