Starlink's launch in India has not been put on hold

Security issues

Concerns over Starlink's use during US-Iran conflict

The Bloomberg report cited concerns that Starlink terminals were used in the US-Iran war, even though the service wasn't officially licensed in Iran. This has raised fears within the Indian government about its ability to regulate a US-based internet operator during geopolitical tensions. Despite these concerns, Starlink had secured the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license in India last year and is already building infrastructure for its services.