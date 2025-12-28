When will satellite communication services be available in India?

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that satellite communication (satcom) services will be launched in India after players in the sector comply with security clearances. The companies include Elon Musk -owned Starlink, Eutelsat One, and Jio SGS. Scindia said the government is close to allocating spectrum to these players once the Department of Telecom (DoT) finalizes spectrum pricing.

Compliance requirements Compliance with security clearances Scindia emphasized that compliance with security clearances related to international gateways and data localization is a key requirement for satcom companies. He also revealed that provisional spectrum has already been allocated to these firms so they can demonstrate their ability to comply with security agencies. "They are in the process of doing that, so they need to comply," Scindia said.

Pricing dispute Spectrum pricing for satcom services: A contentious issue The issue of spectrum pricing for satcom services has been a bone of contention between DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). Earlier this month, TRAI rejected several DoT proposals, including a 5% annual spectrum fee on satellite communication players instead of 4%, and scrapping a ₹500 per connection charge in urban areas. The final decision will be made by the Digital Communication Commission (DCC), which may seek Cabinet approval.