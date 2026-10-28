Starting November 1 eligible e-commerce sellers can use platform warehouses
Big update for small online sellers: Starting November 1, eligible small e-commerce sellers who do not pass on input tax credit of more than ₹2.5 lakh per month can use their e-commerce platform's warehouse as their official business address in multiple states.
No more hunting for physical offices everywhere: this move is set to make GST registration way easier and could open up the national market to around 9.5 lakh sellers.
GST Council approves platform consent
If your monthly input tax credit is more than ₹2.5 lakh per month, you just need a business presence in one home state for verification.
For other states, all it takes is your platform's consent: no need to deal with local tax officers.
The GST Council approved this change so smaller sellers get a fair shot, and platforms have seven working days to give their nod when you apply.