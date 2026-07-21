Startup 30 Sundays raises $6.7 million for AI travel
Business
Travel just got a techy boost: 30 Sundays, a new travel platform, snagged $6.7 million in fresh funding.
Backed by Bessemer Venture Partners and others, the startup is all about using AI to help you discover, plan, and book international trips with a personal touch: think real-time support from an in-app concierge.
Chaudhary and Punjani offer AI itineraries
Started in 2024 by Kshitij Chaudhary (formerly of BCG) and Anuj Punjani (formerly of Apple), 30 Sundays wants to make planning global getaways way easier.
Their AI builds custom itineraries and helps out during your trip, aiming to take the stress out of travel so you can focus on having fun.