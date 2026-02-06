Startup industry groups to seek loans against GST input tax

Founders pushed for easier loan schemes, simpler filing rules

A lot of startups are strapped for cash because their GST refunds are stuck, making it tough to pay vendors and employees on time.

While banks happily lend to MSMEs against these credits, startups need official approval first.

Ahead of the Budget presentation, founders pushed for easier loan schemes, measures to unlock pending GST input tax credits, and simpler filing rules—hoping these changes will free up thousands of crores currently locked away and help keep their businesses running smoothly.