Startup plans to hire more AI agents than people

These aren't just chatbots—StackBlitz's AI agents handle real tasks, keep track of complex projects, and can run multi-step workflows without human help. One standout example is OpenClaw, an open-source assistant you can use on WhatsApp or Slack that coordinates tasks on its own. Simons even mentioned these AIs will be able to negotiate prices or check restaurant availability as if they were your personal assistants.

StackBlitz is hiring engineers to build smarter AI agents

StackBlitz is actively hiring engineers to help build even smarter AI agents with models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

This shift feels a lot like how factories started using robots—AI is now taking over knowledge work too.

It's also speeding up software development so much that it's shaking up the whole SaaS industry.

For anyone curious about where tech jobs are headed next, this is one story worth following.