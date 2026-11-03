State Bank of India probes suspected dark web data leak
Business
SBI is investigating a recent suspected data breach that exposed some customer information on the dark web.
The bank's chairman, C S Setty, reassured everyone that affected customers have been notified and all account balances remain secure.
SBI acted quickly to contain the issue and is working to find out exactly what happened.
SBI boosts security, partners with IBA
To prevent future breaches, SBI has ramped up security checks and continues to invest in technology upgrades. Setty made it clear they do not hold back on spending for safety.
The bank is teaming up with the Indian Banks's Association (IBA) to share cyber threat information faster across banks.
Meanwhile, IBA is building a safe space to test new AI models so digital banking stays trustworthy for everyone.