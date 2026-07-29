State Bank of India sells ₹4,691cr AT-1 bonds at 7.75%
SBI just raised ₹4,691 crore by selling a special type of bond called AT-1 to boost its business.
These bonds pay 7.75% interest and can technically last forever, but SBI can choose to repay after five years.
This is the bank's first big bond move for 2026-27.
Investors oversubscribe SBI AT-1 offering
The response was huge: investors offered more than double the base amount SBI planned to raise.
Big players like provident funds and mutual funds joined in, with 89 bids coming in overall.
Chairman C S Setty said this strong interest really shows how much trust investors have in India's largest bank.
AT-1 bonds diversify SBI funding
Issuing AT-1 bonds helps SBI diversify where it gets money from and strengthens its financial foundation.
Plus, these bonds meet global banking safety rules, making sure the bank stays solid even if times get tough.