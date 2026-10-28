State policy chief Jeremy Lewin resigns, returns to private sector
Business
Jeremy Lewin, who previously worked at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has resigned from his role as policy chief at the US State Department after almost two years.
He was a top advisor to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and is now heading back to the private sector.
Lewin reshaped US Venezuela/Cuba policy
Lewin helped reshape US foreign policy, especially toward Venezuela and Cuba, as part of President Trump's push to focus on American interests.
Notably, he played a key role in shutting down USAID over concerns about waste.
He focused on US policy toward Venezuela and Cuba, and the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January and gained control over Venezuelan oil sales, moves that also cut off Cuba's main oil supply.