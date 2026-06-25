State run banks sell dollars, Indian rupee recovers to 94.66 Business Jun 25, 2026

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee bounced back to 94.66 against the US dollar after dipping as low as 94.91 earlier in the day.

This quick recovery came because state-run banks sold dollars, likely for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), helping calm down a shaky currency market.

The RBI's move kept things stable even as global currencies were all over the place.