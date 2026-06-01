States urge Nasdaq and FTSE Russell to rethink SpaceX entry Business Jun 12, 2026

Investment officials from New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Oregon are urging Nasdaq and FTSE Russell to rethink new rules that make it easier for giant IPOs like SpaceX to join major stock indices.

They are worried SpaceX's massive $75 billion valuation and limited trading history could force passive funds like retirement accounts to invest heavily, risking more market swings and high volatility.