Status AI raises $17 million for interactive AI social storytelling app
Business
Status AI, co-founded by Fai Nur, Amit Bhatnagar, and Pritesh Kadiwala, has raised $17 million in early funding from big names like General Catalyst and Y Combinator.
Their app blends AI with social media, letting users create characters and dive into worlds where your choices actually change the story.
Users built 13 million worlds 5 million profiles
Since launch, users have built over 13 million worlds and more than 5 million character profiles, which are pretty wild numbers.
The platform is especially popular with young women, and now media companies want in to connect with fans.
With fresh funding, Status AI is gearing up to grow even bigger as it scales its immersive social entertainment platform for the post-AI era.