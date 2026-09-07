Steamhouse India launches ₹414cr IPO priced at ₹77-81 per share

Each lot has 185 shares, with not more than 50% set aside for big institutional buyers, not less than 15% for high-net-worth folks, and not less than 35% for regular retail investors.

Allotment happens on September 15, refunds and demat transfers on September 16, and listing is set for September 17 on both BSE and NSE.

The money raised will help pay off ₹180 crore in debt, boost capacity at two plants, and fund a new steam-generation facility.

In FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026), Steamhouse's profits jumped by 24%, with most of its revenue coming from repeat customers, a sign people seem to like what they're doing.