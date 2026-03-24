Steel prices to rise further in India: Here's why

Steel producers struggling with gas supply cuts

MSME steel producers (micro, small and medium), which account for nearly 40% of India's steel output, are struggling with major gas supply cuts in states like Punjab and Maharashtra.

The Indian Steel Association has asked the government for help as fuel shortages disrupt operations.

On top of that, diesel prices have doubled, making mining and transport even costlier. All this means steel prices are likely to stay high for a while.