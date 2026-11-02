Stefan Bollinger warns of AI bubble as India market cools
Swiss banking chief Stefan Bollinger is sounding the alarm on a possible AI bubble, warning that hype and high prices in the tech sector might shake up global markets.
While investors are piling into AI, he points out that India's stock market is actually cooling off in a healthy way, with valuations dropping to more reasonable levels.
Investors diversify amid rate uncertainty
Uncertainty around US interest rates and stubborn inflation are making things tricky for investors everywhere. Still, Bollinger feels good about India's long-term growth.
Meanwhile, wealthy investors are spreading their money across more places, especially offshore investments, while Japan's rising yields are pulling local investors back home.
Even with all these shifts and some worries about hidden risks from AI investments, Bollinger reassures that banks themselves remain stable for now.