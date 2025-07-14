Stellantis plans increased investment in India
Stellantis—the company behind Jeep and Citroen—has big plans for India.
Even though it currently holds less than 1% of the market, it's set to boost investments, open more showrooms, and launch new models made for Indian drivers.
The goal? To double exports from India and make the country a key part of Stellantis's global strategy.
India is a long game that needs steady commitment
Stellantis has already invested ₹11,000 crore here, with more spending lined up if new projects take off.
Shailesh Hazela, Stellantis India's Managing Director, calls India a "long game" that needs steady commitment.
Despite tough competition from brands like Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, and global players from Japan and Korea, India is turning into an export hub for Stellantis—last year alone they shipped out about 10,000 cars and 300,000 engines with help from over 500 local suppliers.