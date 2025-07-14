Stellantis plans increased investment in India

India is a long game that needs steady commitment

Stellantis has already invested ₹11,000 crore here, with more spending lined up if new projects take off.

Shailesh Hazela, Stellantis India's Managing Director, calls India a "long game" that needs steady commitment.

Despite tough competition from brands like Tata, Mahindra & Mahindra, and global players from Japan and Korea, India is turning into an export hub for Stellantis—last year alone they shipped out about 10,000 cars and 300,000 engines with help from over 500 local suppliers.