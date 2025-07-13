Jane Street engages Khaitan for defense in manipulation case

Jane Street manipulated prices on multiple days

SEBI says Jane Street bought up large amounts of Bank Nifty stocks and futures in January 2024, driving up the index price.

The firm then sold overpriced call options and picked up cheap put options to cash in on the artificial spike.

As a result, SEBI has banned Jane Street from India's markets and ordered it to give up its profits for breaking securities laws.

Jane Street is fighting back legally, but for now, the case is still open as SEBI pushes ahead with further action.