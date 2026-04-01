Stephanie Elam leaves CNN after more than 2 decades

Elam joined CNN as business correspondent

Elam started at CNN in 2003 as a business correspondent in New York, reporting on big moments like market downturns and Michael Jackson's death.

After a break, she returned in 2013 and covered major stories like Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption and Prince's passing.

CNN thanked her for always bringing clarity and credibility to the news, saying she really connected with viewers.

Her exit comes as the network goes through some changes, following another recent departure too.