Steriline raises ₹1,500cr from institutions to cut debt and grow
Business
Steriline Technologies Ltd. (STL) has pulled in ₹1,500 crore by selling new shares to big institutional investors.
The main goal? Cut down on debt and fuel STL's next phase of growth.
With this move, STL's total equity shares now stand at 51.39 crore.
MD Ankit Agarwal thanks investors
The fundraising saw strong interest from major names like Motilal Oswal, Nomura, HSBC, and more, both from India and abroad.
STL's MD Ankit Agarwal thanked investors for backing the company's vision, saying this support will help them "transform billions of lives by connecting the world" and push their growth agenda forward.