Sterlite Technologies eyes FY29 ₹20000cr target with ₹3000cr 50% expansion
Sterlite Technologies just announced it is putting ₹3,000 crore into boosting its manufacturing capacity by 50%.
Its goal? Become one of the world's top five optical connectivity companies and reach ₹20,000 crore in revenue by FY29.
The news got investors excited: Sterlite's shares jumped 5% on the BSE.
Sterlite Q1 FY27 revenue rises 87%
To hit these targets, Sterlite plans to expand its market in optical tech, team up with customers for new solutions, and keep pushing innovation.
It is seeing serious momentum: Q1 FY27 revenue shot up 87% year-over-year to ₹1,910 crore and profit after tax soared 870% to ₹197 crore.
Demand is booming thanks to AI infrastructure and data centers: Sterlite's order book grew 155% quarter-over-quarter to ₹18,600 crore.
Its stock has skyrocketed 630% this year, and foreign investors now hold 18.22%.
Plus, it is committing 2% of annual revenue toward continuous technological innovation across MCF, HCF and CPO.