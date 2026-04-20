Sterlite Technologies launches Neuralis suite at Data Center World 2026 Business Apr 20, 2026

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) just launched its Neuralis connectivity suite at Data Center World 2026 in Washington, D.C.

This move is all about helping US data centers keep up with the crazy demand from AI, big computing, and edge tech, basically making sure these centers can handle more data, faster and smarter.