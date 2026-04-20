Sterlite Technologies launches Neuralis suite at Data Center World 2026
Business
Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) just launched its Neuralis connectivity suite at Data Center World 2026 in Washington, D.C.
This move is all about helping US data centers keep up with the crazy demand from AI, big computing, and edge tech, basically making sure these centers can handle more data, faster and smarter.
Neuralis features super-high-density cabling, Celesta IBR
Neuralis tackles space and network crunch by using super-high-density cabling for massive GPU clusters and offers speedy connections between data centers with its Celesta IBR series.
It's built to move tons of data while keeping things cool and safe, a big win for anyone into tech that's both powerful and efficient.